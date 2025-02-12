Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Mosaic by 110.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 180,900.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 46.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,799 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS opened at $26.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.61. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.19. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $33.44.

Mosaic Increases Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.24). Mosaic had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mosaic from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mosaic from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.80.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

See Also

