Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $2.85 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 11,589 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Nordstrom by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 153,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 28.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JWN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus lowered Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.17.

Nordstrom Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE JWN opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.03. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.51.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 18.04% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.41%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

