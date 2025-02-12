Retirement Systems of Alabama Lowers Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Insperity were worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NSP. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Insperity by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC lifted its position in Insperity by 285.7% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Vest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Insperity by 40.3% in the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 16,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity stock opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average is $83.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.79 and a 52-week high of $110.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.19%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on NSP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Insperity from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Insperity in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.67.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

