Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 212 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,476 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 212 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $3,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 7,821.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 104.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Boomfish Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 8.5% during the third quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DPZ shares. Loop Capital upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $419.00 to $559.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $412.00 to $402.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.33.

Shares of DPZ opened at $474.06 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $438.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.43. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $396.06 and a 12 month high of $542.75. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, EVP Kevin Scott Morris sold 2,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.00, for a total transaction of $1,214,514.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,394. This represents a 57.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

