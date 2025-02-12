Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 305 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after acquiring an additional 549,531 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,579,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $392,882,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,960,000 after acquiring an additional 235,106 shares during the period. Clean Energy Transition LLP raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,984,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,518,000 after acquiring an additional 652,780 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,594,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 109,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $87.34 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a PE ratio of 45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.70 and a twelve month high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

