Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 310 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Hasbro by 224.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the third quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of HAS stock opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.09 and a 1-year high of $73.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.93 and its 200 day moving average is $64.32. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, EVP Matthew Edward Austin sold 1,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $111,773.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,029.68. This represents a 4.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.11.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

