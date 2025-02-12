Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 406 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,029 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 53,165 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 338,134 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 116.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WYNN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $101.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

WYNN stock opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.89. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.76. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

