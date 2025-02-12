Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 52 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,527 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 0.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,962,468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $326,888,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 3.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,426,920 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,015,000 after buying an additional 45,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 357,723 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 627,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,524,000 after buying an additional 6,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 45.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after buying an additional 151,807 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.75.

Paycom Software stock opened at $203.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.50 and a 1 year high of $242.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $212.25 and a 200-day moving average of $190.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

