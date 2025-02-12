Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 89 Shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHK. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at about $371,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 1,024.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,781 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in Mohawk Industries in the third quarter valued at about $976,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 2,773.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE MHK opened at $119.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.61 and its 200-day moving average is $140.24. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $104.88 and a one year high of $164.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHK has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Baird R W raised Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.29.

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 2,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total value of $270,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,332.44. This trade represents a 44.91 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,078 shares of company stock valued at $2,474,347. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

