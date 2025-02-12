Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 91 Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,088,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter worth $1,966,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,265,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 461.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 57,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,041,000 after buying an additional 47,568 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on MKTX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $262.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total transaction of $72,171.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,212.14. The trade was a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Mcvey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.67, for a total transaction of $2,676,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 562,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,438,302.43. This represents a 1.75 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MarketAxess Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $195.27 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $296.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.83.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

