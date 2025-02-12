Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 929 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Retirement Systems of Alabama reduced its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,226,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,319,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,740,000. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,540,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Henry Schein by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 711,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,095,000 after purchasing an additional 558,689 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Henry Schein

In other Henry Schein news, COO Michael S. Ettinger sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $918,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,706 shares in the company, valued at $6,577,950. This represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barrington Research upped their price target on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Henry Schein in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Henry Schein from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.10.

Henry Schein Stock Performance

HSIC opened at $77.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.67 and a 1 year high of $82.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.90.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

