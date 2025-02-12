Retirement Systems of Alabama Trims Stock Position in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,232 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 148,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 45,978 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 311,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,320,000 after purchasing an additional 24,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

HGV stock opened at $41.42 on Wednesday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.21 and a 1-year high of $49.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.01.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGV. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, major shareholder Principal Holdings A. Gp Apollo sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $168,400,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,295,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,054,232.50. This represents a 13.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 49,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $2,052,112.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,532 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,504.60. This represents a 35.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

