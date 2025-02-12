Rogers (ROG) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) is expected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 19th. Analysts expect Rogers to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

NYSE:ROG opened at $88.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 0.51. Rogers has a 1 year low of $86.52 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average of $103.07.

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, renewable energy, aerospace and defense, mass transit, industrial, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

