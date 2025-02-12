Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as low as $11.08. Royce Global Value Trust shares last traded at $11.24, with a volume of 3,503 shares traded.
Royce Global Value Trust Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.
Royce Global Value Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust
Royce Global Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.
