Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Stock Position Decreased by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,613 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Seagate Technology by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 20,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 5,527 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 27,594 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 17,158 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 331,500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Yolanda Lee Conyers sold 750 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.82, for a total transaction of $76,365.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,430.10. The trade was a 10.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.83, for a total value of $2,056,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,011,366.51. The trade was a 3.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,891 shares of company stock worth $2,146,848. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Seagate Technology from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ STX opened at $97.83 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $82.31 and a twelve month high of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.68.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

