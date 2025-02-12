SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 6,545 FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.
Separately, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.
FrontView REIT Stock Up 2.2 %
FVR opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FrontView REIT Company Profile
FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.
