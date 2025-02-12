SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 6,545 FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in FrontView REIT, Inc. (NYSE:FVR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Separately, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FrontView REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000.

FVR opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. FrontView REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on FrontView REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on FrontView REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FrontView REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on FrontView REIT in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.40.

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

