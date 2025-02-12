SG Americas Securities LLC Buys Shares of 8,266 Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 8,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $128,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 22,353 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 60,767 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 17,125 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 47,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 244,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group Trading Up 1.0 %

DGICA opened at $15.20 on Wednesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.26 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of -0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Donegal Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 4th. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 90.79%.

In other news, EVP William Daniel Delamater sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total value of $161,260.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,125.83. The trade was a 87.46 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christina Marie Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,289 shares in the company, valued at $67,851.98. This trade represents a 87.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 437,470 shares of company stock worth $7,240,492 and have sold 319,064 shares worth $5,273,623. Corporate insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Donegal Group

About Donegal Group

(Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.