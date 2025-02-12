SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of NCR Voyix Co. (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,612 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NCR Voyix were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 25.6% in the third quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NCR Voyix by 27.5% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VYX stock opened at $12.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.62. NCR Voyix Co. has a 1 year low of $10.87 and a 1 year high of $15.98.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution’s consumer and business customers.

