SG Americas Securities LLC Has $118,000 Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,038 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPG. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 72,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 20,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vishay Precision Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Vishay Precision Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Vishay Precision Group stock opened at $23.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $317.36 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 1.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vishay Precision Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialized sensors, weighing solutions, and measurement systems in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Sensors, Weighing Solutions, and Measurement Systems.

