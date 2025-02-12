SG Americas Securities LLC Has $125,000 Position in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 64.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 56,778 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,311 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 139.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 814,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 474,299 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $443,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Rackspace Technology by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 773,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 166,528 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rackspace Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Rackspace Technology

In other Rackspace Technology news, CFO Mark A. Marino sold 14,458 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.34, for a total transaction of $33,831.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,915,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,481,933.04. This trade represents a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony C. Roberts bought 19,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $50,583.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 161,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $421,018. This represents a 13.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 209,322 shares of company stock worth $542,829. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology Price Performance

Shares of RXT opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200-day moving average of $2.45. The company has a market cap of $657.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.04. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $1.45 and a one year high of $3.41.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $675.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.14 million. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Analysts expect that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on Rackspace Technology from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RXT

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rackspace Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rackspace Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.