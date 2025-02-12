SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New $127,000 Investment in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 124.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 87,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Life Financial by 2,747.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. National Bank Financial raised Sun Life Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. StockNews.com cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Sun Life Financial Price Performance

NYSE SLF opened at $58.46 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.41 and a 1-year high of $62.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.02.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

