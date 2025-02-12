SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 10,832 Shares of Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Enviri Co. (NYSE:NVRI – Free Report) by 39.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,832 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Enviri were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVRI. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enviri by 37.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Enviri by 34.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Enviri by 205.4% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enviri during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Enviri by 44.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Enviri from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Enviri Stock Performance

NYSE:NVRI opened at $9.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Enviri Co. has a 12-month low of $6.57 and a 12-month high of $12.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $745.38 million, a P/E ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.14.

About Enviri

Enviri Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Harsco Environmental and Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services under long-term contracts for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and meltshop and furnace services, such as under-vessel cleaning, removal of ladle slag, and general melt shop debris.

