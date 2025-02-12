SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,319 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 393.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Atlanticus by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlanticus by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 122,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. 14.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $55,909.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,291. The trade was a 16.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 16,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $889,022.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,831,550.15. This represents a 23.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $962,522. Company insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Atlanticus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Atlanticus from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on Atlanticus in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Atlanticus from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Atlanticus Stock Up 1.8 %

ATLC stock opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $867.98 million, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.10.

Atlanticus Company Profile

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation, a financial technology company, provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers, healthcare providers, and other service providers.

Featured Articles

