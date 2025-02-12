Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,799 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Shopify by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Shopify by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 401 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Shopify from $80.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $68.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. New Street Research began coverage on Shopify in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Shopify stock opened at $123.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.10 and a current ratio of 7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.47. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.56 and a fifty-two week high of $125.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.37.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Shopify had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 11.60%. Analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

