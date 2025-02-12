SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.23 ($0.09) and traded as high as GBX 7.24 ($0.09). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 7.24 ($0.09), with a volume of 8,699,614 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £214.50 million, a P/E ratio of -715.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.22.

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

