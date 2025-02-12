Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV) PT Set at C$0.60 by Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research set a C$0.60 price objective on Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Southern Silver Exploration Stock Performance
SSV opened at C$0.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. Southern Silver Exploration has a twelve month low of C$0.11 and a twelve month high of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$67.80 million, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 1.95.
About Southern Silver Exploration
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Southern Silver Exploration
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- META Stock: Insider Selling Ramps Up—What It Means for Investors
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 3 Chip Stocks Still Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- U.S. Steel: Will Trump-Backed Nippon Investment Drive Upside?
Receive News & Ratings for Southern Silver Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Silver Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.