Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 39.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPOT. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,335,575,000. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter worth $619,600,000. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 18.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,873,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,142,000 after purchasing an additional 605,755 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 36,910.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 347,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,073,000 after purchasing an additional 346,585 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,567,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,788,000 after buying an additional 297,035 shares during the last quarter. 84.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Stock Performance

NYSE SPOT opened at $623.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.72 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $497.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $417.98. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $228.07 and a 1 year high of $642.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $356.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Bank of America increased their price target on Spotify Technology from $430.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 price objective (up previously from $473.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 target price (down from $490.00) on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $514.79.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

