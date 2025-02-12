State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys 100 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Palomar were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLMR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Palomar by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after acquiring an additional 32,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 600,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,822,000 after purchasing an additional 18,335 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Palomar by 9.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,140 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Palomar by 58.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 12,147 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at $1,711,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Palomar alerts:

Palomar Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $110.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.38. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.08 and a 12-month high of $112.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on PLMR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $119.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLMR

Insider Transactions at Palomar

In other Palomar news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total transaction of $721,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,213,739.52. This represents a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jonathan Knutzen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total transaction of $29,457.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,099,437.08. This trade represents a 1.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,933 shares of company stock valued at $4,030,156. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.