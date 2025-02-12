State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys Shares of 28,914 Everus (NYSE:ECG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Everus (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,901,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Everus during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Everus during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Everus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus in the fourth quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ECG. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Everus in a report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Everus in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Everus from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Everus from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Everus Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECG opened at $68.32 on Wednesday. Everus has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $77.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

Everus (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.06). As a group, equities analysts expect that Everus will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Everus Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

