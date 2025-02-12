State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,330 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.05% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $1,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 171.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Performance

American Eagle Outfitters stock opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.93. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.44.

American Eagle Outfitters Announces Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Eagle Outfitters

In other news, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $48,043.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Read Our Latest Report on AEO

About American Eagle Outfitters

(Free Report)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.