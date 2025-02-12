State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,627 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,607 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of F5 by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 2,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of F5 by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,091 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $308.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.93. F5, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.01 and a 1-year high of $310.77.

F5 announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network technology company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.33, for a total value of $1,188,320.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,915,557.12. This trade represents a 13.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marianne Budnik sold 728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total value of $221,639.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $538,876.50. The trade was a 29.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,899 shares of company stock worth $1,682,977 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FFIV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on F5 from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of F5 from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of F5 from $246.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on F5 from $246.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.00.

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

