State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in IDEX were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in IDEX by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 168,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 48.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in IDEX by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 250,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,720,000 after purchasing an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Covea Finance grew its position in shares of IDEX by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 27,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IEX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IDEX from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of IDEX from $256.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

NYSE:IEX opened at $194.90 on Wednesday. IDEX Co. has a 52 week low of $189.51 and a 52 week high of $246.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

