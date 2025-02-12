State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC increased its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 2,925 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 123,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,804,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 156,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,372,000 after acquiring an additional 20,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Point Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NBIX shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $114.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $184.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $154.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $172.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director Kevin Charles Gorman sold 146,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.46, for a total transaction of $21,836,853.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 514,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,911,518.16. The trade was a 22.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 1,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.89, for a total transaction of $266,028.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,782,903.78. The trade was a 8.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 222,693 shares of company stock worth $32,718,279. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NBIX opened at $116.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $138.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.23. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $110.95 and a one year high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.62). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 13.45%. On average, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington’s disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

See Also

