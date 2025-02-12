State of Alaska Department of Revenue Decreases Stock Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 213 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ABM Industries were worth $1,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABM. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in ABM Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ABM Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of ABM Industries by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 49.7% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 4,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $224,153.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,137.16. This trade represents a 18.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $528,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,639,774.72. The trade was a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on ABM Industries from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

ABM Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

ABM stock opened at $53.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ABM Industries Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.64 and a twelve month high of $59.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.66.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 12.48%. ABM Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABM Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were given a $0.265 dividend. This is an increase from ABM Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 83.47%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of integrated facility, infrastructure, and mobility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Manufacturing & Distribution, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

