State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR – Free Report) by 101.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,625 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in American Healthcare REIT were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AHR. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in American Healthcare REIT by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 63,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 251.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AHR opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.31. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.81 and a 12 month high of $29.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.23.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

American Healthcare REIT ( NYSE:AHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.35). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $523.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.26 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. American Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is -208.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on American Healthcare REIT from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

