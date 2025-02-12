State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in XPO were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in XPO during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of XPO by 356.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in XPO in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in XPO by 51.3% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XPO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPO from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on XPO from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on XPO from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of XPO in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of XPO from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.35.

XPO Stock Performance

XPO opened at $148.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.41. XPO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $97.03 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.21. XPO had a return on equity of 30.36% and a net margin of 4.81%. Equities analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Company Profile

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

