State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.89 Million Holdings in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in GMS were worth $1,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of GMS by 0.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in GMS by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in GMS by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in GMS by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of GMS by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $84.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.29. GMS Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.29 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.24). GMS had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GMS Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on GMS from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of GMS from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.57.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

