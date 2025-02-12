State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Trinity Industries by 85.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 599.3% in the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 4,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,219 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRN. StockNews.com downgraded Trinity Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna cut shares of Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TRN opened at $37.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.22. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15 and a beta of 1.40. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.67 and a 1-year high of $39.83.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

