State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $2,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in M/I Homes by 1.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of M/I Homes by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 16,714 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Rivers Group boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 4,911 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th.

M/I Homes Stock Performance

NYSE:MHO opened at $119.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.92 and a twelve month high of $176.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.29.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.96 by ($0.25). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 12.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.