State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 51,522 Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 877.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,522 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SMCI. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 252.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 90.7% during the third quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Argus cut Super Micro Computer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $67.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.07.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ SMCI opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.30. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.52.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

