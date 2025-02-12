State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,680 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 159.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,130,486 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $459,630,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612,975 shares during the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,501,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $333,911,000 after buying an additional 1,577,042 shares during the period. Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,370,000. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,581,075 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $79,591,000 after acquiring an additional 357,234 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 499,852 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after acquiring an additional 225,510 shares during the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Las Vegas Sands

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 60,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $3,191,114.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LVS. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho upped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.58.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $56.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.75 and a 200 day moving average of $46.90.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 43.76% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

