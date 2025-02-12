State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter worth $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1,400.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 75 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 317.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 121 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE CSL opened at $357.59 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $338.52 and a one year high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $388.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $416.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The conglomerate reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.04. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 33.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.48%.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Mehul Patel sold 150 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction on Saturday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.53, for a total value of $52,579.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 815 shares in the company, valued at $285,681.95. This trade represents a 15.54 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan R. Collins sold 1,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.24, for a total value of $366,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at $930,724.60. This trade represents a 28.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,475 shares of company stock valued at $541,219 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $495.00 price objective (down from $505.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $506.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $520.00 to $465.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $475.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.00.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

