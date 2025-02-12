State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 42.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,208 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,470 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 343,177 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,738 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 28,525 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on SWKS. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.78.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $65.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.01 and a 1 year high of $120.86.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.26). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.89%.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

