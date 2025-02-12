State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 114 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Adtalem Global Education worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATGE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 511.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 78,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 65,945 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,314,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,530,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,163,000 after acquiring an additional 23,464 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 33.5% in the third quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 85,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATGE shares. StockNews.com cut Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Adtalem Global Education from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $106.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.96. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $112.43.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.42. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 12.34%. As a group, research analysts expect that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director William W. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $361,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,053,857.01. The trade was a 25.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna J. Hrinak sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.68, for a total transaction of $509,165.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,885.92. This trade represents a 26.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,185 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,721 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

