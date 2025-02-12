State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 11,912 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 11,912 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Textron during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 69.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Textron from $118.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Textron from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Textron from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Textron from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.45.

Textron Trading Up 0.1 %

TXT opened at $74.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The aerospace company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.