State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 14,354 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,597 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,354 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 59.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAS opened at $78.76 on Wednesday. Masco Co. has a 12-month low of $63.81 and a 12-month high of $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.60 and its 200 day moving average is $78.72.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 615.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Masco’s payout ratio is presently 30.85%.

MAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Masco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Masco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Masco from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

