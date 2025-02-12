State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 169 Shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,034,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,804,000 after purchasing an additional 41,012 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bread Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,012,000 after acquiring an additional 13,459 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 30.2% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,121,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,353,000 after acquiring an additional 260,283 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 880,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,910,000 after purchasing an additional 243,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 730,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,759,000 after purchasing an additional 13,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $62.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.93. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $66.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.29 and a 200-day moving average of $56.15.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 5.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bread Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bread Financial in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.69.

Check Out Our Latest Report on BFH

About Bread Financial

(Free Report)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.