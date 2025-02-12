State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 304 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUB. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 60,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,832 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 62,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 17,035 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 95.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 17,265 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AUB opened at $38.76 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.37 and its 200-day moving average is $38.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.92. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.43 and a fifty-two week high of $44.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.39%.

A number of analysts have commented on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, Hovde Group reduced their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.40.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial products and services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Banking and Consumer Banking. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

