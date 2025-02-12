State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 3,731 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $488,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 95.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Burlington Stores by 391.7% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in Burlington Stores by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in Burlington Stores by 252.4% during the 3rd quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 5,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BURL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $327.00 to $317.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. UBS Group raised Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.87.

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $145,181.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,931 shares in the company, valued at $17,613,121.59. The trade was a 0.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 1,481 shares of company stock valued at $421,892 in the last quarter. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE BURL opened at $255.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.33. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.64 and a 52 week high of $298.89.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 47.52%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

