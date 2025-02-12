State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,085 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,799 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,085 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 1,390.6% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,361,795 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $386,103,000 after buying an additional 5,002,090 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in Aptiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the third quarter valued at $143,909,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Aptiv by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,648,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $550,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294,670 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,738,514 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $336,861,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,766 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Aptiv from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Aptiv from $76.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.61.

APTV stock opened at $64.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $60.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $51.47 and a fifty-two week high of $85.56.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

